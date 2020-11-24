Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is stopping restaurants and bars from serving alcohol during what would normally be the biggest drinking night of the year, he said Monday.

Amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the state, the Democratic governor announced that all sales for on-site consumption at bars, restaurants, wineries, breweries, private clubs and private catered events are prohibited after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The biggest day for drinking is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” Mr. Wolf said at a press conference. “When people get together in that situation, it leads to an exchange in fluids which leads to an increase in infections.”

Sales can resume on Thanksgiving at 8 a.m. and takeout alcohol sales remain unaffected, the order states.

Mr. Wolf also issued an advisory urging Pennsylvanians to stay home and avoid contact with people outside of their households.

“This is an advisory,” he said, The Morning Call reported. “That all Pennsylvanians, in order to stay safe, ought to stay home. It is vital that every single Pennsylvanian takes these mitigation steps seriously.

“We are in a very dangerous situation,” he said.

