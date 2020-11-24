One analyst advises President Trump to continue his fight for a fair election despite negative media coverage and dire predictions from political pundits — and an old-fashioned “fireside chat” might be just the way to do it.

“Mr. President, fight all the way to the end. Until these cases get to court — the big one, located right behind the Capitol — and your arguments can be heard over the talking heads and the chattering classes. Go on national television and explain to the American people what the stakes really are: not your political survival, but the survival of the Republic itself under a Constitution the left increasingly and openly despises,” author and longtime media analyst Michael Walsh wrote in a column for The Epoch Times.

“Call it a Thanksgiving fireside chat. You still have the bully pulpit. Use it. And then let the evidence be seen and the judgments — both political and historical — rendered. Roll the dice,” he advises.

The method has worked before. Franklin D. Roosevelt gave over 30 fireside chats between 1933 and 1944, delivered with succinct style and intent.

“Reporter Harry Butcher of CBS coined the term ‘fireside chat’ in a press release before one of Roosevelt’s speeches on May 7, 1933. The name stuck, as it perfectly evoked the comforting intent behind Roosevelt’s words, as well as their informal, conversational tone. Roosevelt took care to use the simplest possible language, concrete examples and analogies in the fireside chats, so as to be clearly understood by the largest number of Americans,” noted the History Channel in their study of the phenomenon.

“He began many of the nighttime chats with the greeting ‘my friends’; and referred to himself as ‘I’ and the American people as ‘you’ as if addressing his listeners directly and personally,” the network said.

