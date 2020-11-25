ST. LOUIS (AP) - A deadly year in St. Louis keeps getting worse, with two more killings adding to the already alarming total.

One of the latest victims was shot in July during a robbery at a gas station. Police say 30-year-old Terrance Foster was shot multiple times on July 26. He died Tuesday.

Police have no suspects in Foster’s death.

Police responded to a shooting call Tuesday and found 20-year-old Joyce Freeman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The killings bring the total for 2020 to at least 238 in St. Louis. The city had 194 homicides in all of 2019.

