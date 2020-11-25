House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff said Wednesday that President Trump is “acting like an organized crime figure,” if he pardons former National Security Adviser Micheal Flynn.

“It just, frankly, reflects so ill on our democracy, on the United States,” the California Democrat said during a CNN interview. “Imagine what people around the world think when we have a president that’s acting like an organized crime figure.”

“But this is who Donald Trump is. It’s who he was on the way into the presidency. It will be exactly who he is on his last days of the presidency,” Mr. Schiff continued.

On Wednesday Axios reported that Mr. Trump has told confidants that he intends to pardon Flynn as part of a series of pardons before he leaves office in January.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s former ambassador to the United States during the transition period. Flynn later recanted his guilty plea and professed his innocence, saying he was the victim of FBI and prosecutorial malfeasance.

The Justice Department earlier this year sought to drop the charges against Flynn but has met stern resistance from U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, who is overseeing the criminal case. An appeals court upheld Judge Sullivan’s efforts to keep the case alive.

