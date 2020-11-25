Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Wednesday it is the “patriotic duty” of every American to “steel our spines” and take the “simple steps” necessary to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Biden said in a Thanksgiving eve address in Wilmington, Delaware, that the recent news about vaccines should provide a dose of “real hope” that the nation will win the battle with the virus and that life will return to normal.

“So hang on,” he said. “Don’t let yourself surrender to the fatigue, which I understand there is real fatigue. I know we can and will beat this virus.”

Mr. Biden said he understands that it is a bummer for families to have to break with tradition and be away from their loved ones, but that the nation must stick together given the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

“I know the country has grown weary of the fight, but we need to remember we are at war with the virus, not with one another — not with each other,” he said. “This is a moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves to the fight.”

“Let’s remember we are all in this together,” he said. “It sounds trite to say it, but we are all in this together.”

The address comes as Mr. Biden forges ahead with filling posts inside his administration, and not long after the Trump White House opened the door for a transition of power.

President Trump, however, has refused to concede, insisting the only way he didn’t win in a landslide fashion is if the election was stolen by Democrats in battleground states in which Mr. Biden has been declared the winner.

Mr. Biden didn’t bring up Mr. Trump in his address, but he did take a subtle jab at the Republican, suggesting the electoral process is something the entire nation should be thankful for.

“Our democracy was tested this year and what we learned is this: the people of this nation are up to the task,” he said, alluding to the record-breaking turnout during the pandemic. “In America, we have full and fair and free elections and then we honor the results.

“The people of this nation and the laws of the land will not stand for anything else,” Mr. Biden said.

