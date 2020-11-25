President Trump plans to attend a hearing Wednesday in Pennsylvania where Republican state lawmakers will probe alleged fraud in the Nov. 3 election, according to reports.

The trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, would be Mr. Trump’s first event outside Washington since the projected election win for presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

The Trump campaign legal team is challenging the results in Pennsylvania, which on Tuesday certified the election win for Mr. Biden.

The lead lawyer on the Trump legal team, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, also is expected to attend the hearing, according to CNN, which first reported the president’s travel plans.

The trip did not appear on the president’s official schedule. It is expected to be handled as an unannounced movement by the president.

The Trump administration this week began formal transition work with the Biden team but Mr. Trump still vowed to “never concede.”

A federal judge this week dismissed the Trump campaign’s lawsuit alleging mishandling of ballots in Pennsylvania. The campaign appealed and vowed to fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

All of Mr. Trump’s election lawsuits in battleground states have been either withdrawn or dismissed.

The Trump campaign plans similar hearings with Republican state lawmakers in Arizona and Michigan.

