Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has the unwanted distinction of being the incumbent who underperformed Joseph R. Biden more than any other House Democrat, according to Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

“The biggest top-of-ticket underperformance by any House incumbent in the country? Rep. Ilhan Omar (D),” Mr. Wasserman said on Twitter.

Mr. Biden outperformed Ms. Omar, the first Somali American elected to Congress and a top target of President Trump and Republicans, by nearly 73,000 votes in her congressional district, which includes Minneapolis.

“In fact, I’m not aware of anywhere near this severe an underperformance for any other House *candidate* in the county, let alone an incumbent,” Mr. Wasserman said.

Mr. Biden, the presumptive president-elect, defeated Mr. Trump in the congressional district by an 80%-18% margin. Ms. Omar carried the district over her Republican challenger by a 64%-26% margin.

Ms. Omar is a member of the so-called Squad on Capitol Hill that has argued that the Democratic Party must embrace a bolder, far-left, policy vision and a far-left agenda.

Republicans targeted her in pre-election television ads, highlighting, among other things, her public calls to “dismantle” the Minneapolis police department.

Mr. Biden has refused to support the “defund the police” movement and refused to go all-in on items on the progressive liberal agenda, including Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

