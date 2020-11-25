SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Attorney General’s office on Wednesday confirmed a Sioux Falls police report that a man who engaged in a shootout with officers in October killed himself.

Police responded to a 911 call for someone refusing to leave an apartment complex when they encountered a 29-year-old man. The man drew a pistol and fired at an officer, hitting him in the foot and shoulder. A second officer returned fire.

Police said they later entered the building and found that the man had committed suicide.

David Natvig, the director of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation, said an autopsy confirmed the report from the Sioux Falls police officers.

The Division of Criminal Investigation performed the investigation with assistance from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

