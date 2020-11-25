President Trump announced Wednesday that he had pardoned his former national security adviser of crimes related to the Russia-interference probe.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!” he wrote on Twitter.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to federal investigators about his Russian contacts, but is widely viewed in conservative circles as the victim of entrapment by the outgoing Obama administration’s FBI.

His case had been in legal limbo. The Justice Department sought to drop the charges, but Judge Emmet G. Sullivan did not agree and sought outside counsel, an unusual move that set off a new round of court battles.

Mr. Trump’s pardon makes those battles moot.

