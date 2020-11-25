JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Wayne County man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2017 killing, the Missouri attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Joshua Oldham was convicted in August of first-degree murder in the death of Marshall “Luke” Helm on Nov. 4, 2017.

In addition to the life sentence for the killing, Oldham was also sentenced to 30 years for armed criminal action and 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively.

“One of my main priorities as Attorney General has been to fight violent crime all over the state and prosecute Missouri’s most violent offenders,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release.

