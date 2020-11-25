A state court in Pennsylvania sided with Republicans Wednesday in their attempts to stop the state’s election results from being certified.

The order issued by Judge Patricia McCullough for the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania puts the process on hold for certifying the election results up until this time, pending an evidentiary hearing on Friday.

State officials announced Tuesday they had certified results and named presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden as the winner.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro said they will appeal to the state’s highest court.

“This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors,” he said on Twitter.

The lawsuit seeking the injunction was brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania Republican, and Sean Parnell, a Republican candidate for Congress.

