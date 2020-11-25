D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has expressed surprise over the resignation of Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, who is leaving the District to become the top cop of Prince William County’s police force.

“I am as surprised as everyone else at the news of Police Chief Newsham‘s decision to leave MPD,” Mr. Mendelson, at-large Democrat, said in a statement. “I am sorry to see him leave after roughly three decades — a lot of service to the citizens of the District.

“Yet this presents an opportunity to try new approaches to law enforcement and new strategies to fight violent crime,” he said. “We are losing a good cop, but sometimes a fresh face can be good, too.”

The council and Chief Newsham have clashed in recent months over tactics to quell unrest during protests against police brutality and racial injustice over the summer and moves by lawmakers to cut funding for the police department.

Chief Newsham reportedly is to start his new job on Feb. 1.

