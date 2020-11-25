BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) - A Long Island man called 911 and confessed to killing his mother, Suffolk County police said.

Officers found 70-year-old Barbara Lawson dead just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Bay Shore apartment where she and her son lived, police said.

Logan Lawson, 24, was arrested at the scene and jailed while awaiting arraignment Wednesday on a manslaughter charge, police said.

Online court records did not have information on a lawyer who could speak on Lawson’s behalf.

Police did not release details on what led to the elder Lawson’s death. They said an autopsy would determine her cause of death.

