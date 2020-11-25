Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, recommended President Trump “effectively and robustly” use his power to pardon Tuesday amid reports he may grant one to his former adviser Michael T. Flynn.

Appearing on Fox News, Mr. Gaetz suggested the president not stop with the Thanksgiving pardons he granted to a pair of turkeys as part of lighthearted annual White House tradition earlier Tuesday.

In addition to Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to a felony, Mr. Gaetz said the president should be prepared to grants pardons to people ranging from himself to the star of the “Tiger King” docuseries.

“Trump should pardon Michael Flynn. He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to,” said Mr. Gaetz.

“You see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump administration with the policies and the vigor and the effectiveness that delivered for the American people,” Mr. Gaetz added. “And so I think that the president ought to wield that pardon power effectively and robustly.”

Several news outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Mr. Trump is considering granting a pardon to Flynn, 61, a retired U.S. Army officer whose brief White House career ended in disgrace.

Flynn served as Mr. Trump’s national security adviser for under a month when he resigned amid revelations about him lying about conversations he had with a top Russian government official.

Although he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017, Flynn moved earlier this year to reverse course. The Department of Justice has since dropped its case, but that decision is under review.

Mr. Gaetz, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, discussed the possible pardons while appearing on “The Ingraham Angle” program normally hosted by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham. Tammy Bruce, a columnist for The Washington Times, was the guest host for the episode.

