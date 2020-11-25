A mysterious website is urging Georgia Republicans to write in President Trump’s name in the state’s runoff elections for U.S. Senate, an act of defiance that potentially benefits the Democrats in the race

The ploy put another wrinkle in the two runoff elections on Jan. 5 that will decide the balance of power in the Senate.

The site, called writeintrumpforgeorgiasenate.com, is run by the Committee for American Sovereignty, a pro-Trump PAC that has not been active for a long time and that is linked to Roger Stone, a well-known Republican provocateur.

The group’s campaign, which is dubbed “Hack the Election,” urges Trump supporters to either sit out the runoff election or write-in Mr. Trump’s name to stick it to Republicans for not doing more to help overturn the state’s Nov. 3 win for presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“Crush the liberal/socialist plot to destroy American by writing in Trump for Georgia senate runoffs,” the website says.

The Georgia runoffs feature incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

Currently, Republicans hold 50 of the Senate’s 100 seats. If Democrats win both runoffs, they would take control of a 50-50 chamber with presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Since the Nov. 3 elections, when the four candidates emerged as the top two voter-getters in their respective races, more than a quarter-billion dollars have been spent on Peach State media buys, according to political veterans tracking the spending in Atlanta.

Already, Mr. Trump’s fight to overturn election results in Georgia and a handful of other battleground states has complicated matters for Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler.

Both ran as strong supporters of Mr. Trump’s agenda and now are telling voters they would serve as a necessary brake on presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden and an administration already filling up with establishment liberals.

The write-in website makes a similar point, as it appears to be urging voters to elect Mr. Trump as a senator.

“We have a real chance at getting these RINO senators to act on the illegitimate and corrupt election presided over by a Democrat party that is invested in the Communist takeover of Our Great Nation,” it says.

The site offers no information about who is behind it or how to contact them and does not request money.

The Trump campaign did not comment on the write-in scheme.

However, Donald Trump Jr. denounced it in a tweet, calling it “nonsense.”

“IGNORE those people,” Mr. Trump Jr. tweeted. “We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.”

The website appears to be motivated at least in part by Mr. Trump’s widespread claims of election fraud, which have been disputed by Republican election officials in Georgia.

Nevertheless, Georgia’s elections continue to remain in the spotlight. For the better part of the last two years failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams claimed repeatedly her 2018 defeat was the result of a flawed election, and now the script has flipped with Mr. Trump pushing the same argument.

