CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) - A 68-year-old woman found dead on a trail in San Diego County was stabbed, police said.

A walker found the body Monday on Hosp Grove Trail East, according to a statement from the Carlsbad Police Department.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Carlsbad but her name was withheld.

Police said they have a description of a man who may have been in the area at the time but do not know if the person is related to the incident.

