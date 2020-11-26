DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The fatal shootings of three men inside a Dayton home this week stemmed from a robbery and drug deal, city police said.

Octavius Lamont Humphrey Sr., 41, of Trotwood, was being held on murder, tampering with evidence and weapons counts. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained a lawyer.

Police responded to the home around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday after one of the victims called 911 to report the shooting. The three men - Dontay Alston, 45, and Michael Jackson, 48, both of Dayton, and Justin Wilson, 37, of Wilmington - were all pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Humphrey was arrested early Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at a Trotwood home. Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they are not seeking any other suspects or persons of interest.

Police called the shootings a “targeted attack” and said there was reason to believe that Humphrey and the three men were acquaintances, but they declined further comment.

