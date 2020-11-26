President Trump kicked off Thanksgiving by doubting presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s vote totals and cheering a Supreme Court ruling on religious liberty as he headed out to his Virginia golf club.

“Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION,” Mr. Trump tweeted, as he continues to claim he didn’t lose.

Moments later, he tweeted “HAPPY THANKSGIVING!” with a link to a tweet about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic-related limits on religious gatherings.

This afternoon, Mr. Trump will participate in a Thanksgiving video-teleconference with military members.

Mr. Trump has been a constant presence at his golf property in Sterling, Virginia, during post-election weekends, taking advantage of what’s left of the mild weather. It was pretty warm for late November on Thursday — around 60 degrees.

Mr. Trump‘s golf outings and claims that widespread fraud cost him the election have led critics to charge he is ignoring the pandemic that is causing thousands of deaths and hospitalizations, upending the economy and forcing out-of-work families to go hungry.

Mr. Trump issued a written proclamation on Wednesday praising those who’ve stepped up amid the crisis.

“This year, as our nation continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic, we have once again joined together to overcome the challenges facing us,” the proclamation said. “In the midst of suffering and loss, we are witnessing the remarkable courage and boundless generosity of the American people as they come to the aid of those in need, reflecting the spirit of those first settlers who worked together to meet the needs of their community.”

