Psychologists have long argued about what is “normal” and what is not. Now it has become a source of contention is political circles, ever since presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden promised he would make America “normal” again.

But what does that mean? Happy press conferences and kumbaya moments? A recent CNN analysis cautioned Mr. Biden that presenting himself as the “normal” candidate could backfire — while a Yahoo News/YouGov poll revealed that only 35% of voters believe the nation will be “normal” with a Biden presidency.

“Biden’s return to normalcy is going to be terrible,” predicts syndicated columnist Ben Shapiro.

The incoming president will “reopen the swamp for business,” while scandals will be “routinely overridden in the name of left-wing policy priorities,” he writes.

“The old normal wasn’t good. That’s why Donald Trump was elected. It’s why Democrats nearly lost the House, and why they seem poised to not take back the Senate despite Trump’s personal unpopularity. The old normal stank of cronyism and oligarchy, of corrupt relationships between the Democratic infrastructure and the Democrats’ praetorian guard in the media,” Mr. Shapiro continues.

“Today, the media celebrate the return of the old normal. That celebration is likely to again result in a backlash they can’t control. And they’ll be just as puzzled as ever about why everyone else wasn’t as overjoyed as them about the return of the establishment Democratic swamp,” he advises.

WELCOME TO BROWN FRIDAY

Move over, Black Friday.

“The day after Thanksgiving has long been the busiest day of the year for plumbing repair companies like Roto-Rooter. Big meal preparation coupled with a houseful of holiday guests has traditionally overloaded residential plumbing systems, creating a hectic day for plumbers who nicknamed the date ‘Brown Friday’ for obvious reasons,” reports Roto-Rooter, the plumbing and drain repair service.

“Frankly, we don’t know what to expect this year. Call volume on Friday will reveal whether Americans scaled back on Thanksgiving, or if they went ahead with big celebrations. The evidence should be clear,” says spokesman Paul Abrams.

THREE CHEERS FOR VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES

Assault Forward, Authentically Americans, Urban Metals: Do they sound intriguing?

They are all businesses owned by military veterans — and there’s a guide to 20 of them from Bunker Labs, a national, nonprofit network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs.

“We are proud to feature the leadership, grit and tenacity of these entrepreneurs who are working harder than ever to survive and thrive,” says Blake Hogan, CEO of the organization.

Find the handy guide here: Bunkerlabs.org/marketplace.

CUOMO’S CHANGE OF HEART

Surprise: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lashed out against the news media’s hostile treatment of President Trump.

“There is a nastier tone now with the press, not just in New York but all across the nation. There’s a nastiness, a disrespect that never existed before,” Mr. Cuomo said in an interview with WAMC, a public radio station in Albany.

He was particularly annoyed with the behavior of reporters.

“The way they question President Trump in some of these press conferences — I’ve never heard that tone used with a president. There’s supposed to be decorum. You can not like the person, or disrespect that person — but there’s still an institution that each person represents,” Mr. Cuomo continued.

“There are reporters who are just unprofessional. They don’t know the facts and ask really biased questions. They come with a question to fit what their editor wants for that night. There are reporters who ask questions which are unintelligent,” he said.

“You want to say, ‘well, I don’t like the president, and I disrespect him.’ But it’s still the office of the president,” Mr. Cuomo said.

THE GRASS GROWS GREENER

Time marches on, right into a new business era. Akerna, a Denver-based software company which specializes in tracking national cannabis, hemp, and CBD sales now offers “business intelligence” through the upcoming weekend. The company anticipates a 78% increase in marijuana sales — totaling approximately $270 million.

“On average, Thanksgiving tends to be one of the Top 5 sales holidays of the year, and we expect that trend to continue this year,” says analyst James Ahrendt.

The average order at marijuana dispensaries will be around $82.30 for adult-use customers and $128.46 for medical consumers — up $13 since this time last year. The company’s data says that buyers are 64% men and 36% women; 28% are under 30, 30% are age 30-40; 19% are 40-50; 12% are 50-60 and 11% are over age 60.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Rustic log cabin built in 1937 on 18 acres overlooking Schultz Lake near Bitely, Michigan. Two bedrooms, one no-frills bath, fieldstone fireplace, living room, simple kitchen, original ceiling beams, exposed logs throughout; 1,000 square feet. “Yes, it needs some love, restoration and updating but the possibilities are as endless.” Two outbuildings, dock, 1,200 feet of private frontage on “small good fishing lake.” Priced at $185,000 through ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 22% of registered U.S. voters say they are “very happy” with their job; 31% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 41% overall say they are “happy” with their current job; 43% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 28% overall say the are “neither happy nor unhappy” with it; 20% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

• 7% overall are “unhappy”; 5% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 3% overall are “very unhappy” with their job; 2% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 15-17.

