PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Portland arrested three people early Thursday following damage to at least 10 businesses.

Police say they responded to reports of a group of people smashing windows and spray-painting graffiti on buildings.

Businesses sustaining damage include banks, an auto service center, a shipping store and other storefronts, police said.

Taken into custody were 24-year-old Chester Hester, 38-year-old Nicole Noriega and 23-year-old Bailey Willack. They were booked into the Multnomah County Jail, and each face 10 counts of first-degree criminal mischief. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.

Authorities didn’t provide a cost estimate of the damage.

Police say that, based on statements from witnesses, more people were likely involved, and they plan to continue investigating.

