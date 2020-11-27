WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police have arrested a Wichita couple after a domestic disturbance turned violent, authorities said Friday.

Officers responding to a shooting at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound, The Wichita Police Department said in a news release. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Their investigation found that the man was involved in a disturbance with a 48-year old woman during which the woman retrieved a gun and shot him in the arm.

She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and a municipal misdemeanor warrant.

The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office.

