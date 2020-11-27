NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - New Haven police are investigating three shootings on Thanksgiving Day and early Friday morning that wounded five men, who are all expected to survive.

Paramedics and police responded to the first shooting at about 6 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near East Rock Park, police Capt. Anthony Duff said. Two victims were found at the scene and brought to a hospital, while a third victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Duff said the three men, ages 25, 29 and 30, are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the same hospital after a 26-year-old man with gunshot wound to the chest was brought there by a private vehicle. Police said the man was apparently shot in the West Rock neighborhood. His injuries also were not life-threatening, Duff said.

At about 2 a.m. Friday, a fifth gunshot victim walked into Yale New Haven Hospital. Duff said the 46-year-old man, who was treated for a wound to his foot, was shot in the Newhallville neighborhood.

The victims’ names and motives for the shootings have not been released. Duff said it wasn’t immediately clear if the shootings were related.

