BOUSE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona arrested at least two possible suspects in a Nevada drive-by homicide after a series of shootings in both states, authorities said.

The drive-by attack early Thursday at a convenience store in Henderson left a 22-year-old man dead and three men and a woman with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Henderson police said in a statement. The people arrested are a man and a woman.

“Preliminarily it is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive.” the statement said.

Three suspects were arrested late Thursday near Bouse in rural La Paz County, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Raul Garcia said in a brief statement.

The La Paz County Sheriff’s Department said there were a series of shootings in Bouse and Parker. No details were provided.

The DPS did not immediately respond Friday to a request for additional information.

Garcia said no troopers were injured. La Paz County Sheriff William Risen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that one suspect was transported to a hospital. No information was released on that person’s condition.

Bouse is 156 miles (262 kilometers) south of Henderson.

