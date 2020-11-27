Dominion Voting Systems pushed back Thursday against former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and said her baseless claims about the company have led to its employees being stalked and harassed.

Ms. Powell made a number of claims about Dominion in a typo-laden lawsuit she posted online Wednesday alleging election fraud in Georgia. She also filed a similar suit in Michigan.

Dominion is not a defendant in the lawsuits, but each alleges the company and its voting hardware and software were part of a purported conspiracy to cost President Trump his race for reelection.

Responding in a statement, Dominion adamantly denied multiple uncorroborated claims Ms. Powell made about the company and accused her actions of having put its employees at risk.

“Sidney Powell’s wild and reckless allegations are not only demonstrably false, they have led to stalking, harassment and death threats to Dominion employees. This criminal activity has been duly reported to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and we intend to hold Ms. Powell, and those aiding and abetting her fraudulent actions, accountable for any harm that may occur as a result,” Dominion said in the statement.

Ms. Powell did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

Dominion equipment was used in 28 other states during the recent presidential election, according to the company. The race was called several days later for Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive president-elect.

Mr. Trump has refused to concede and continues to legally challenge the election results.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump’s campaign, including Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, further pushed those claims during a press conference last week while speaking alongside Ms. Powell.

Mr. Giuliani and Ms. Ellis issued a statement days later distancing themselves from Ms. Powell, however, who had alleged during the press conference that the president was the victim of a vast communist plot.

Ms. Powell has subsequently pursued litigation on her own that led to Dominion fiercely rejecting more than a dozen claims that appear in the lawsuit she uploaded to the web this week.

“The allegations included in the draft complaint are baseless, senseless, physically impossible and unsupported by any evidence whatsoever,” Dominion said in the statement. “We stand with the state and local elected officials and bipartisan election volunteers that this suit maliciously maligns.”

The statement, published on Dominion’s website, was accompanied by a point-by-point rebuttal to 15 assertions Ms. Powell made about the company. Among them, it said one of her claims about votes being purportedly manipulated was not possible by any means, and it also stressed it has “no ties to the Venezuelan government,” including late dictator Hugo Chavez, despite Ms. Powell asserting otherwise.

Dominion was founded in 2003 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where it currently operates an office in addition to its U.S. headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

