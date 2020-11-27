The far-left group that helped fuel the rise of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seeking donations as part of a pressure campaign aimed at stopping President-elect Joseph R. Biden from making “dangerous choices for top economic positions” in his administration.

Justice Democrats blasted out a fundraising email Friday warning that Mr. Biden is flirting with tapping Brian Deese to lead the National Economic Council, and Bruce Reed to head the Office of Management and Budget.

“Both of these picks have chosen austerity over policies to lift people up, and both have endorsed plans to cut Medicare and Social Security,” the group said in an email blast. “We’re pressuring Biden to keep these dangerous choices out of his White House — and focus on COVID relief stimulus and strengthening economic support for the people.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, and Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have signed a petition backed by Justice Democrats, Social Security Works and Data for Progress — against Mr. Reed’s possible appointment as head of the OMB.

“And we need your help, especially as the month comes to a close, to fight for a Biden administration that will prioritize the needs of the people — NOT the interests of Wall Street,” the group says.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.