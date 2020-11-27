Nearly six out of 10 Trump voters in New Hampshire believe the president won the presidential election, according to a new poll released by the University of New Hampshire.

“The poll results mirror those from a CNBC/Change Research survey that found 73% of Trump voters nationwide believe he won the 2020 election. Just 3% acknowledge former Vice President Joe Biden was elected president,” said an analysis of the findings by the New Hampshire Journal, a news organization.

Among Democrats in the state who voted for Mr. Biden, 100% said he won the election.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds of New Hampshire Republicans — 65% — support another White House run by Mr. Trump in 2024, the survey said.

“I can’t think of any good reason he shouldn’t,” said Chris Ager, a member of the Republican National Committee in New Hampshire.

“He has enacted a lot of great policy for the country,” Mr. Ager said.

Among New Hampshire Democrats, 99% were opposed to the president seeking a second term.

The survey of 1,917 New Hampshire adults has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.2 percentage points and was conducted Nov. 19-23 and released Tuesday.

