Prominent law professor Jonathan Turley said the criticism President Trump’s legal team directed at federal judges that ruled against them Friday threatens to undermine “our legal system as a whole.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit rejected the Trump team’s lawsuit against Pennsylvania officials over alleged voter fraud as part of the president’s attempt to overturn the results of the race.

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis bashed the decision, saying “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud” and that they look forward to arguing before the Supreme Court.

Mr. Turley, professor at George Washington University Law School, pointed out that Judge Stephanos Bibas, who wrote the court opinion, is a Trump appointee and that the District Court judge who handled the case, Matthew Brann, is a Republican and a member of the Federalist Society.

“This type of language is reckless and wrong,”Mr. Turley said on Twitter.

He said that Ms. Ellis went too far in denouncing the judges as “activists” and insisting they are part of a “cover-up.”

“This type of unprofessional attack undermines the case going before the Supreme Court as well as our legal system as a whole,” he said.

