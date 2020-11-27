KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the latest deadly shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responding to a call about shots fired found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wound shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are processing the scene for evidence and will be looking for any potential witnesses.

