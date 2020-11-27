BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Detroit man arrested last year when Bismarck police said they found more than 2,700 oxycodone pills in his possession has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

The Bismarck Tribune reports 30-year-old Deangelo Orlando was charged with drug possession and conspiracy when the June 2019 search of a vehicle by police revealed the pills. He was sentenced Monday, according to court records.

Orlando was a passenger in a car driven by Whitney Bearstail, 37, of Bismarck, who entered into a plea agreement in February. Bearstail was sentenced to three years of supervised release on drug possession and conspiracy charges, court records show.

