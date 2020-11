MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred Thursday, including two that ended in fatalities.

A 34-year-old man and a 36-year man were killed in separate incidents. A 37-year-old man was in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in a third incident.

Police said they investigating all three incidents.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.