A data scientist who filed an affidavit on behalf of Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer has gleaned some stunning stats pertaining to Nevada voter registrations.

Dorothy Morgan provided The Washington Examiner with her affidavit during a Thanksgiving interview, which revealed a giant spike in registrations lacking each individual’s birthdate and sex — a gap exceeding 13,000 between the 2020 and 2016 elections.

“You have a handful of people and then all of a sudden you have 13,000 people making that error in 2020, and that’s just, that’s not right,” she told the newspaper.

The 2016 election included 68 registrations with the errors, whereas the 2020 election tallied 13,372.

Ms. Morgan said the 3rd Congressional District, which includes much of Clark County, also featured additional registrations with casinos and temporary RV parks as “their home or mailing addresses.”

“Not only does this mean we cannot verify whether these voters are old enough to vote, it is also historically strange: While one does not expect voter registration information to be perfect, it is very strange that there were very, very few of these kinds of imperfect records with missing or invalid information until this year — when there are 13,372 of them,” Ms. Morgan wrote, the newspaper reported.

The findings come as President Trump asserted that widespread voter fraud will ultimately end with him being declared the 2020 victor over Democratic opponent Joseph R. Biden — even if the president’s legal challenges wind up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mr. Rodimer’s case was dismissed by a judge this week who said the court did not have jurisdiction on the matter.

The Republican — who lost his race by roughly 13,000 votes — wanted another election held.

