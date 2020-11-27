A far-left group is circulating a petition urging presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden to steer clear of tapping former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for a post in his administration.

People’s Action said the prospect of Mr. Emanuel, who served as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, is troubling.

“No one with a record like that of former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel should have any place on Biden’s team,” the group said in a press release.

People’s Action said Mr. Emanuel’s record on policing, education, and immigration are unacceptable.

“With a new administration, we have an opportunity to turn the page on ugly neoliberal worldview that puts profits before people,” the group said. “Tell President-elect Biden: Rahm Emanuel should not play any role in the next administration.”

