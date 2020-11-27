DETROIT (AP) - Two men have been arrested on Detroit’s northeast side after refusing police orders to leave a home believed to be the location of a shooting.

The men, ages 44 and 30, surrendered about 7:30 a.m. Friday following a nearly 7-hour standoff, according to The Detroit News.

Officers had gone to the home after gunfire was reported about 12:40 a.m. They found shell casings outside.

About 1:20 a.m. Friday, someone dropped off a 22-year-old man at a hospital. The man had been shot and later died. His death and the shots fired outside the home were believed to be connected, according to the newspaper.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.