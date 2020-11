Republican David Valadao has been declared the winner over Democrat Rep. T.J. Cox in California’s 21st Congressional District.

The Valadao win marks yet another blow to Democrats, who entered the election expecting to expand their majority, only to watch the GOP flip a number of House seats.

Mr. Valadao served in Congress from 2013 to 2019.

Mr. Cox defeated Mr. Valadao in 2018 in a close race.

