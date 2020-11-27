President Trump urged his supporters Friday to rally behind Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in runoff races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the Senate.

Mr. Trump warned his supporters against boycotting the January contests.

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people,” he said on Twitter. “Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday!”

The White House says Mr. Trump will visit the state on Dec. 5.

Mr. Perdue is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Ms. Loeffler is running against Raphael Warnock.

Some of Mr. Trump’s backers have suggested they will sit out the Jan. 5 runoffs as a way to send a message to Republicans that they should have done more to back Mr. Trump’s claims that the election was stolen.

