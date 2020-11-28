BOUSE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona state troopers shot and wounded a possible suspect in a fatal drive-by killing in Nevada and other incidents when the man allegedly pointed a gun at a trooper approaching a crashed vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle that crashed Thursday near Bouse in La Paz County in western Arizona reportedly was involved in several earlier incidents in which shots were fired at vehicles in the Parker area, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday.

The wounded suspect, 30-year-old Shawn McDonnell, was taken to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, a DPS statement said.

The DPS said two other suspects were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment. They were identified as Christopher McDonnell, 28, and Kayleigh Lewis, 25.

The Arizona shootings and crash occurred after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot earlier Thursday in Henderson, Nevada, at a convenience store where four other people were shot and wounded, police said.

Vehicle and suspect descriptions in the incidents in both states matched, officials said.

Online court records didn’t list defense attorneys who could comment on behalf of the suspects.

