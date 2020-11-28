In an interview published Saturday, Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia railed against fellow Republicans for not accepting that President Trump lost the White House race to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

The outgoing congressman recently slammed GOP colleagues amid finding himself among a minority of Republicans in Congress to acknowledge that Mr. Biden won the presidential election, Forbes reported.

Mr. Riggleman said Republicans who refuse to acknowledge the results of the White House race are participants in a “massive grift” and “just money-making for the 2024 election,” Forbes reported.

“They’re worried about committee assignments, they’re worried about the team,” Mr. Riggleman said about Republicans on Capitol Hill loyal to Mr. Trump, according to the article published online.

Mr. Biden has been projected for weeks to have won the presidential election, but Mr. Trump has not conceded and is challenging the outcome with under two months remaining until Inauguration Day.

A running tally maintained by USA Today lists a total of 10 House Republicans, including Mr. Riggleman, who have acknowledged Mr. Biden was elected president in the weeks since the race was called.

Mr. Riggleman, who represents Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Charlottesville and parts south, lost his primary to a Republican challenger and will leave office in January.

He said Republicans staying on the Hill can “cost them their careers” by splitting with Mr. Trump, and that “the career is more important than the facts, it’s that simple,” Forbes reported.

Rep.-elect Bob Good, Virginia Republican, is set to take Mr. Riggleman’s place when the 117th Congress convenes in January. Democrats are set to keep control of the House, but the Senate’s leadership remains up for grabs with the two runoff elections in Georgia to be held on Jan. 5.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.