Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, denied the outcome of the recent White House race in a rare interview released Saturday billed as his first since being pardoned.

Mr. Flynn, whom Mr. Trump pardoned Wednesday, said he believes Mr. Trump won his race for reelection contrary to it being called for Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

“There is no doubt in my mind that he won this election. Hands down. In a landslide,” Flynn said about Mr. Trump during a phone interview that was uploaded to the internet afterward.

“I believe that at the end of the day we’re going to find out that he won by a massive landslide and he’ll be inaugurated come this January,” Flynn stated later during the interview.

Mr. Flynn made the comments while appearing on Worldview Weekend, a talk show hosted by a conspiracy theorist named Brannon Howse, who also runs a website of the same name.

The interview was done after Mr. Trump pardoned Flynn and was touted by the site as the first the former national security adviser conducted since being cleared by the president Wednesday.

Mr. Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with a Russian government official that happened in the period in-between Mr. Trump being elected in 2016 and taking office in 2017.

Mr. Flynn later tried to withdraw that plea and the U.S. Department of Justice later moved to drop its case. That decision was under review when Mr. Trump intervened earlier this week.

Mr. Trump issued the lame duck pardon of Flynn, who left his administration in early 2017, with under two months before Inauguration Day when his presidency is set to expire and Mr. Biden’s begins.

Despite the White House race being called for Mr. Biden, the presumptive president-elect, Mr. Trump has not accepted defeat and alleges instead to have been the victim of a vast conspiracy.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump and his campaign are accordingly pursuing efforts to overturn the results of the presidential race in several states where they allege fraud occurred.

Mr. Flynn, a 61-year-old retired Army lieutenant general, said during the interview that he believes Mr. Trump still has “paths to victory” despite voting having ended more than three weeks earlier.

“First of all, the president has clear paths to victory. They have clear paths to victory. And they actually don’t require a lot of courtroom action. What they require is a lot of honesty out of elected officials, and frankly a lot of Americans who are coming forward and telling us their stories,” said Flynn.

He also called Mr. Biden’s election “the greatest fraud that our country has ever experienced in our history,” and he claimed without evidence that the Chinese Communist Party played a part.

Voting in the presidential race ended Nov. 3, and multiple news outlets called the election for Mr. Biden several days later. Not all states have certified their results, however.

Preliminary results show Mr. Biden will win 306 of the 270 electoral votes needed to become president, while Mr. Trump will have won 232; Flynn said he believes Mr. Trump actually won between 350 and 400.

“We are going to get this straight. We’re going to straight it out. It’s going to be done properly. It’s going to be legally. It’s going to be done correctly. And it’s going to be done with American patriots,” Flynn added, referring to Mr. Trump’s legal team.

Worldview Weekend described itself as catering to “people that want to think [and] understand the times using reason, logic and context.” Recent headlines on its website attributed to Mr. Howse include “Voter Fraud 2020 and The Attempted Communist Coup” and “Is the CIA Using Technology to Enslave and Control The American People?”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.