VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - Police in a Mississippi city have arrested a woman accused in a drive-by shooting.

Akeyah Daniels, 26, faces one count of drive-by shooting, WLBT-TV reported. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Daniels is accused of shooting twice at a man who was in the parking lot of an apartment building Friday in Vicksburg.

Witnesses told police prior to the shooting, Daniels and a man - both residents of the complex - had been arguing over a parking space and the altercation escalated to gunfire. Daniels fled.

No one was hurt, but authorities said a parked car was hit in the right fender by a bullet.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.