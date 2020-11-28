ST. PETERS, MO. (AP) - Authorities say the death of a suburban St. Louis woman whose body was found one day after she was reported missing has been declared a homicide.

The discovery of 22-year-old Amethyst Killian’s personal belongings led to the discovery of her body around noon Friday, just a block away from her St. Peters home. Family members initially reported Killian missing around 8 p.m. Thursday when she didn’t return home all day, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Major Case Squad and St. Peters police haven’t released her cause of death. St. Peters police are leading the investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.