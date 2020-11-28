SEATTLE (AP) - Three people were arrested during a demonstration on Capitol Hill on Friday night, including a man who hit an officer with a cane.

A video from the night, sent to KOMO News, shows a man with a cane being pushed away by a police officer. As the officer walks away the man swings his cane and hits the officer, who then pepper-sprays the man in the face and forces him to the ground.

Seattle Police told KOMO News that the man was arrested for assault on an officer.

During the evening a group of people also blocked traffic in the city resulting in officers announcing an order to disperse.

Two people were arrested for failure to disperse, obstructing, resisting arrest and property.

