SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal fire at a Maryland retirement community.

Montgomery County Police said the fire happened early Saturday morning at an apartment building in Leisure World of Maryland.

Police said fire and rescue personnel found a dead woman in her residence. Police did not identify the woman and said no foul play is suspected in her death.

