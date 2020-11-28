DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Delaware State Police said they received a call of a shooting at a business complex in Dagsboro early Saturday. Troopers responding to the call found a man who had been shot in the upper torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release the man’s name.

Police said there was a music event with a large number of spectators at one of the buildings in the complex where the man was found.

Police did not make any suspect information available.

