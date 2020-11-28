KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating another Kansas City killing as the homicide total for the year climbs to 174.

Police said officers found the the body Friday night near homes while responding to a report of “suspicious party”

Police spokesman Capt. David Jackson said the injuries were consistent with foul play. But police were unable to determine a cause of death at the crime scene.

The homicide total is up sharply from 2019. By this time last year, there had been 139 killings.

