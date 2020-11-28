Sidney Powell, the former Trump campaign lawyer challenging the president’s loss to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden, asked a federal judge in Georgia to reverse the results of the race there Friday.

Ms. Powell, who sued various state and election officials in federal court Wednesday, subsequently filed an emergency motion requesting Mr. Trump be named the winner of Georgia’s presidential race.

Georgia has already certified the results of the presidential election for Mr. Biden, but Ms. Powell wants the court to intervene and issue an order requiring state officials to reverse course.

Ms. Powell filed the motion in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia a week after the state certified election results showing Mr. Biden received 12,670 more votes than Mr. Trump.

Citing unproven claims of fraud, she asked U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr., an appointee of former President George W. Bush, for emergency injunctive relief in the form of the reversal.

Specifically, Ms. Powell proposed the judge issue an order directing Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp and his secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, “to de-certify the election results.”

Ms. Powell also requested the judge enjoin Mr. Kemp from transmitting the currently certified election results to instead “transmit certified election results that state that President Donald Trump is the winner of the election.”

Representatives for the Georgia governor’s office did not immediately respond to messages seeking their reaction to the emergency motion filed by Ms. Powell.

Ms. Powell spoke alongside lawyers for Mr. Trump’s campaign this month in which she alleged the White House race was rigged as part of a vast and outlandish election fraud conspiracy.

Trump campaign lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis issued a statement distancing themselves from Ms. Powell shortly afterward.

Ms. Powell has since filed suit in Georgia, as well as similar litigation she is pursuing in federal court in Michigan, where she also alleges fraud occurred.

She previously asked the court to de-certify Mr. Biden’s win in Georgia in her initial complaint Wednesday, but her emergency motion requests the judge act immediately while the case is pending.

Preliminary results of the recent White House race found Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump, as predicted by virtually all major polling, but the president has not conceded and maintains he won.

Ms. Powell has alleged that election hardware and software made by company called Dominion Voting Systems was manipulated to help make Mr. Biden the winner. Dominion said her allegations are senseless, baseless and “physically impossible,” and that its employees have received death threats since Ms. Powell began pushing those claims.

