PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed two people in southwestern Michigan over the weekend, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

A department statement identified the two who died in the Porter Township fire on Saturday as 69-year-old Patricia Cloud and 37-year-old Brandon Cloud.

The statement said the two were unable to escape from the home and died of injuries from the fire. It did not include a possible cause of the fire.

The Porter Fire Department was called to the location near the state border with Indiana at just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

