PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A street shooting in northern New Jersey early Sunday left two people hospitalized, authorities said.

The shooting in Paterson occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Officers responding to reports of shots fired found a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman who had both been shot at least once, authorities said.

The two Paterson residents were taken to a hospital, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the shooting, including what type of weapon was used.

