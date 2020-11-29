The Trump administration is actively seeking to push key issues within the Pentagon ahead of the transition to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, a former top uniformed military officer said Sunday.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” retired Navy Adm. Michael Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, predicted that the transition is going to be “particularly difficult” as it relates to national security because of a three-week delay.

“National security issues do not wait,” Adm. Mullen said. “It appears that the current administration is trying to lock in as many options, as many issues as possible to make it much more difficult for President-elect Biden to govern.”

Three weeks after the Nov. 3 election, President Trump approved Mr. Biden receiving the highly classified presidential daily briefing, which is prepared by America’s top intelligence officials for senior leaders.

Adm. Mullen said that with such a delay, “our allies, our friends, and our enemies look at us at a time of real fragility in that regard, and our enemies always try to look and take advantage of a transition period.”

