INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police were investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side that left two people dead.

Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night. Officers called to the scene found a male and were alerted to another male at a nearby apartment complex.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities were not released.

Police did not release a motive.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.