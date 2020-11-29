Presumed President-elect Joesph R. Biden Jr. was injured Saturday and was being examined by a doctor Sunday afternoon.

According to the transition press pool Sunday, Mr. Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist,” the press pool wrote, citing the Office of President-elect Biden.

The accident came the weekend that “CBS Sunday Morning” reported that the Bidens plan to add a cat to the two family dogs when they move into the White House in January.

